Merrill Kelly tossed seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their franchise-record, 17-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in Phoenix. Kelly (3-7) allowed one run on five hits with five...
Morning Briefing: Mets Look to Take Game 3 Against Braves
Good morning, Mets fans!After splitting Monday's doubleheader, the Mets will be back at Citi Field on Tuesday night for Game 3 against the Braves. New York will be sending righty Marcus Stroma
MLB rumors: Potential Yankees, Mets trade target passes sticky stuff test - nj.com
Both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are dealing with injuries to their starting rotations and could look to trade for a pitcher before the July 30 non-waiver deadline.
MetsJunkies Recap: Mets split Doubleheader with Braves
The Braves and Mets set up shop for two games on Monday and the teams split the doubleheader. The first game of the day featured Jacob deGrom and of course, he did Jacob deGrom like things. The Mets’ ace hit the mound and threw five innings of...
NY Mets: Eddie Murray had the least memorable 100 RBI season in club history
Eddie Murray dominated American League pitchers in the late 1970s and into the 1980s. He was a mix of power, run production, and hitting for average. When ...
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 6/22/2021
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Ron Hodges , Willie Harris , and Darrell Ceciliani . Mets split with Braves ...
MLB Draft 2021: N.J.’s Jack Leiter boosts stock with tough-luck loss in College World Series - nj.com
Summit, N.J.'s Jack Leiter, a Vanderbilt right-hander, could be a top-five pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets pitcher Al Leiter.
Trading places: Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez rebounds from Jennifer Lopez by hanging with Ben Affleck’s former girlfriend - nj.com
Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and singer/actress Jennifer Lopez officially announced the end of their relationship in April.
