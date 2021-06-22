As a resident prospect hugger at first glance this is too much but also sounds like the type of package Twins would ask for. Playing fake GM I would go one step further here and do a Lindor thing getting a 2nd Twins major leaguer added and go from there even if meant + prospect

SNY The Mets are in need of help in the rotation. Could they swing a deal for José Berrios? 🤔 https://t.co/6t5DKy57G4