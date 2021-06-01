Quantcast
New York Mets

The Score
Mets' Lucchesi to undergo Tommy John surgery

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 25m

New York Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi needs Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, according to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News.An MRI taken on Monday revealed a significant tear, according to Anthony...

amNewYork
Mets activate Michael Conforto off injured list | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2m

New York Mets general manager Zack Scott disclosed on Tuesday evening that Michael Conforto was activated off the injured list after missing the last 33 games

ESPN
Mets OF Conforto returning; Lucchesi set for TJ

by: ESPN ESPN 10m

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is returning to the team on Tuesday after a lengthy stay on the injured list while left-hander Joey Lucchesi will undergo Tommy John surgery, acting GM Zack Scott said Tuesday.

MLB: Mets.com
Mets to activate Conforto from injured list

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 12m

NEW YORK -- The Mets’ march toward a full, healthy lineup took another significant step forward on Tuesday, when the team announced plans to activate outfielder Michael Conforto from the injured list. The move comes one day after the Mets activated...

CBS Sports

Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi to undergo Tommy John surgery - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella CBS Sports 15m

New York's rotation suffered another loss to injury

WFAN
Mets Notes: Michael Conforto activated

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 39m

Mets general manager Zack Scott told reporters on Tuesday that Michael Conforto is being activated off the IL, but Joey Lucchesi will have Tommy John surgery.

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Joey Lucchesi To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 46m

Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi has been diagnosed with a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow, Laura Albanese of &hellip;

Mets Merized
Joey Lucchesi to Undergo Tommy John Surgery Thursday

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 48m

Steve Gelbs of SNY reported during Game 2 of Monday night's doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves that an MRI on New York Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi's left elbow showed a “significant”

