New York Mets

WFAN
Marcus Stroman leaves start in second inning with injury

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 7m

Another potential blow to an already depleted Mets starting rotation, as righty Marcus Stroman left start in the second inning with an injury.

Film Room
MLB Tonight on Jacob DeGrom | 06/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 21m

MLB Tonight discuses Jacob DeGrom's dominance and what he would need to do in order to win NL MVP

MLB: Mets.com
Stroman exits in 2nd with left hip soreness

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- The Mets had barely absorbed the news that Joey Lucchesi would need Tommy John surgery before another injury struck a prominent member of their rotation. Marcus Stroman left Tuesday’s game vs. the Braves in the second inning due to left...

MLB Trade Rumors
Marcus Stroman Leaves Start Early With Hip Soreness

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 3m

Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman left this evening's start against the Braves in the second inning after a visit from the trainer. &hellip;

Film Room
Marcus Stroman leaves with injury | 06/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4m

Marcus Stroman feels some discomfort after throwing a pitch and is forced to exit the game in the 2nd inning with an injury

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Michael Conforto update

by: N/A MLB: Mets 7m

Tonight’s Syracuse Mets game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Mets organization. Due to Michael Conforto’s recent rehab stint with our Triple-A affiliate, and out of an abundance of caution, he...

New York Post
Marcus Stroman exits early as Mets’ pitching nightmare continues

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 8m

The Mets’ shrinking pitching depth took another blow Tuesday night, as Marcus Stroman left his start against the Braves with left hip soreness. The right-hander had thrown three pitches in...

USA Today
Mets' Conforto ready to return, but Lucchesi out for season

by: AP USA Today 12m

The New York Mets got some mixed injury news on Tuesday

