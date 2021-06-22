Quantcast
Mets’ Marcus Stroman leaves Tuesday start in 2nd inning with left hip soreness

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 52m

Marcus Stroman only lasted until the second inning Tuesday night against the Braves, needing to exit early due to injury.

Bleacher Report
Mets' Marcus Stroman Exits Early vs. Braves with Apparent Injury

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 2h

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman exited Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves with left hip soreness, per Anthony DiComo of MLB .com...

Film Room
MLB Tonight on Jacob DeGrom | 06/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

MLB Tonight discuses Jacob DeGrom's dominance and what he would need to do in order to win NL MVP

Metro News
Mets to Host Pride Night at Citi Field on June 25

by: Matt Tracy Metro News 6m

The Mets will host their annual Pride night game on June 25 when the team faces the Philadelphia Phillies in a doubleheader. The Mets first hosted a Pride night in 2016 and have continued to host it every year except last year — when there were no...

USA Today
Mets' Marcus Stroman injures hip, leaves Braves game early

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 43m

Marcus Stroman became the latest injury concern for the New York Mets, as he left his start early against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Barstool Sports
Marcus Stroman Just Became The 4th Mets Pitcher To Go Down With An Injury In The Last 48 Hours And I'm Trying Reeeeeeal Hard Not To Lose My **** Mind | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 1h

What.The.Fuuuuuuuuuuuuck.Man?I am trying my hardest not to be one of those Chicken Little Mets fan that cries the sky is falling every time an opponent gets a base hit, but this is getting ridiculous....

Sportsnaut
Marcus Stroman exits New York Mets start with left hip soreness

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 1h

The New York Mets' list of pitching problems may have gotten a little longer Tuesday when right-handed starter Marcus Stroman left his home start against the

Daily News
Marcus Stroman leaves start in second inning due to hip soreness - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Marcus Stroman left his start in the second inning with left hip soreness, the Mets announced. He got only three outs and threw 21 pitches before Luis Rojas, Jeremy Hefner and a Mets trainer emerged from the dugout to check on him.

