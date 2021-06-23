New York Mets
Metstradamus - The Book Of Metstradamus
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 24m
By metstradamus | June 22, 2021 10:41 pm It’s the year 3021, and a young girl comes across “ The Musings and Prophecies of Metstradamus...
Luis Rojas announces prospect Tylor Megill will start for the Mets Wednesday | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 8m
Mets manager Luis Rojas announces that prospect Tylor Megill will start for New York on Wednesday. Rojas also gives an update on Marcus Stroman, who left in ...
Mets once again forced to push on as injuries continue
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 20m
Manager Luis Rojas and the Mets are once again forced to push on as the relentless wave of injuries continue, the latest being a hip injury to Marcus Stroman.
Uni Watch: Gary and Keith discuss NOBs
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 49m
Uni Watch has a nice recap of a uniform based conversation Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez had on Sunday. The topic, adding first initials to names on the back. Hernandez [cutting him off]: I don’t…
Getting to know Mets pitcher Tylor Megill
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 51m
Megill is starting for the Mets tonight in his major league debut.
Stop The Bartolo Colon Nonsense
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 56m
With Marcus Stroman leaving the game with a hip injury, the Mets already thin pitching depth might’ve suffered another blow. These injuries have led to selecting the contracts of MLB retread …
Foreign substance checks send Major League Baseball into chaos
by: James Kelly — Elite Sports NY 1h
Major League Baseball directed umpires to begin checking pitchers for foreign substances this week. And the league is in absolute shambles.
How concerned are Mets about Marcus Stroman’s injury? - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman left Tuesday's start due to soreness in his left hip.
Among 85 minor league pitchers with a min. 40 IP this season, here’s where Tylor Megill ranks: K%: T-10th (36.0) xFIP: 3rd (2.50) GB%: 11th (53.4) SwStr%: T-4th (17.5) @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Not too sure of how to get stick out of the game completely, but the current plan ain’t it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
🚨 @RumblePoniesBB NO-HITTER ALERT 🚨Minors
-
RT @SteveGelbs: Tylor Megill will start for the Mets tomorrow.Blogger / Podcaster
-
MLB trends: Why Mets' Marcus Stroman loves his new pitch; Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s under-the-radar improvement https://t.co/KY9QFBQNHHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: THREAD Ahead of his MLB debut tonight, let's break down what's made #Mets RHP Tylor Megill successful in the minors this year. First: His CSW% (called strikes + whiffs) leads the system at 34.3%. That's a good proxy for "stuff," and only two other SP in the org are above 30%. https://t.co/EJ6e0Z9SncBeat Writer / Columnist
