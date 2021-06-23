New York Mets
Press release: Mets to celebrate fifth Pride Night at Citi Field on June 25
by: N/A — MLB: Mets
FLUSHING, N.Y., June 23, 2021 – The New York Mets will host their fifth Pride Night at Citi Field on June 25 when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a doubleheader starting at 4:10pm. Gates will open to all fans at 3:10pm. Pride Night will be...
