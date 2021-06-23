New York Mets
Pete Alonso to enter 2021 Home Run Derby, attempt to defend crown
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 1h
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is back in the Home Run Derby after he won the most recent version of the event in 2019.
Why Can’t Mets Fans Have Nice Things?
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 10m
Lets take a quick look at the New York Mets thus far into the 2021 season. They are in first place in the National League East by a relatively comfortable margin.
Mets, Stroman get positive news after hip MRI
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 22m
Marcus Stroman's MRI showed no significant issues with his left hip and he is considered day to day, the team said.
Nats GM Rizzo calls Phillies manager Girardi a 'con artist' | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 23m
(AP) -- Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Joe Girardi a “con artist” a day after Philadelphia's manager asked umpires to check Max Scherzer for illegal substances during Tuesday
Former Mets pitcher: players will find ways around protocols
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 51m
Former Mets pitcher Nelson Figueroa says it’s only a matter of time before players find ways around the league’s new sticky substance protocols.
RT @DeeshaThosar: Pete Alonso announced he will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field this year and tbh, he should keep this energy and wear a polar bear mask while he competes or it’s a let down. https://t.co/a35RaKTqFANewspaper / Magazine
RT @LasMayores: ¿Sabes qué día es hoy? ¡SHO-DAY! ⚾️💪Official Team Account
At the #Mets, we believe everyone should be included and accepted. Our team is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community!Official Team Account
Mets, Stroman get positive news after hip MRI https://t.co/PCjs9LeTHT #MetsTV / Radio Network
Long live minor league baseball.Dunedin responds with a 5-spot in T6 to tie the game at 10-10. Unreal. We head to B6. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Aaron Loup became the first left-handed #Mets reliever to toss at least 3 scoreless innings without allowing a walk since Josh Edgin on May 31, 2017. @Metsmerized #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
