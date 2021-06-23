Quantcast
New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Alonso back for HR Derby but Guerrero to sit out

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 46m

The Mets' Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12, but there will be no rematch with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays, who has decided not to take part.

Newsday
Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez believe Mets' depth is paying off | Newsday

by: Roger Rubin Newsday 54s

The Mets offseason acquisitions of Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco were the headline grabbers. Additions to the roster like outfielder Kevin Pillar and infielders Jonathan Villar and Jose Peraza

Mets Merized
Mets Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Tonight’s Game

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

Michael Conforto returns to the starting lineup tonight and is batting third, as has been anticipated for a few days now. But Conforto's addition is just the tip of the iceberg, with the Mets maki

ESPN
Braves' Acuna scratched with lower back tightness

by: ESPN ESPN 19m

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been scratched from Wednesday night's game at New York with lower back tightness.

Empire Sports Media
Mets Game Preview: (6/23/21) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-37)

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 30m

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves play the final game of their four-game series as the Mets search for a split. Braves pitching has done..

Re-Pete! Alonso Announces Return to Home Run Derby

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

6/23/21: Pete Alonso talks about participating in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby to defend his crown from 2019. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full ar...

nj.com
Mets injury updates: Marcus Stroman, Jonathan Villar, Tomas Nido - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Injury updates on New York Mets players Marcus Stroman, Jonathan Villar and Tomas Nido.

The Mets Police
Mets to celebrate Pride Night by not wearing special uniforms

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

My friends the Mets wanted to get all the sponsor mentions in and let you know about the below.  It appears they choose not to wear special uniforms no special caps.  Go all in Mets.  This is New Y…

