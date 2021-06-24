New York Mets
Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): Hanging in the Slightly Concerned Suburbs
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11m
The Mets are still in first place, featuring a mix of returning and newly injured players.
Mets: Wonder Of Wonders They Keep Piecing It Together
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 20m
The Mets continue to show resilience and creativity that drops your jaw when you think about it, and last night's pitching olio is the latest
Michael Conforto's return shows Mets lineup potential
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 21m
Outfielder Michael Conforto’s return on Wednesday night after over a month on the IL shows the Mets’ potential with a lineup at full strength.
Karpin’s Korner: “Fundies” Baseball is Winning Baseball
by: hkscorer — The New York Extra 22m
by Howie Karpin/The NY Extra/thenyextra.com “Where have you gone, fundamentals?” or as the great Mets broadcaster and former gold glove first-baseman Keith Hernandez refers to them, “Fundies.” That’s not paraphrasing the well […]
Tylor Megill Impresses in Major League Debut for Mets
by: Andrew Steele-Davis — Mets Merized Online 30m
Tylor Megill delivered when it mattered the most for the New York Mets on what was his major league debut.Next man up is a traditional and well-used phrase in sports, and it is one that has ap
Return of Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil a welcome sight for Mets | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 55m
That's a bit more like the New York Mets everyone was expecting coming into 2021.
Ron Darling discusses Major League Baseball's foreign-substance crackdown | Mets Pre Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
On Mets Pre Game Live, Gary Apple, Ron Darling and Todd Zeile breakdown Major League Baseball's foreign-substance crackdown and talk about how some players h...
When Chevy Chase wore a Mets cap in Funny Farm
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
I do not remember this film, but what kind of sportswriter walks around in a Mets cap in real life? Who is this guy, Oscar Madison? No rooting in the press box! Do you think Gary Cohen calls a p…
RT @FTLO_Baseball: Elite extension is crucial via enabling a flatter approach angle. Otherwise, the 6'7 Megill would be releasing his heater from a steep downhill angle (eg. Sam McWilliams) and more neatly match an uphill swing plane. #DropAndDrive https://t.co/wMMJobIIfRBlogger / Podcaster
RT @cgrand3: There can only be one Grandyman... https://t.co/8IjYLA8jWR https://t.co/2s9uAPFDIaBlogger / Podcaster
RT @RumblePoniesBB: Congratulations to Tylor Megill for making his @MLB debut last night with the @Mets In honor of being the first player of the season to be called up to the Mets, we're doing a sweepstakes to win a SIGNED ball! Like & retweet for a chance to win.Winner will be announced 6/25@ noon https://t.co/GGu5MavBPRBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MattGelb: The Phillies awoke Thursday and only four teams in the NL — ARI, PIT, COL and MIA — had worse records. One weekend in Queens can change a lot. Then again … https://t.co/Vo39BOmjrDBeat Writer / Columnist
Michael Conforto’s immediate impact a reminder of what #Mets were desperately missing. https://t.co/0VhhYPIeHlBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Only 7 pitchers have a longer avg. release extension than Megill’s 7.2 ft: Logan Gilbert: 7.6 ft Bailey Falter: 7.6 ft Steve Cishek: 7.5 ft Brandon Workman: 7.4 ft Tyler Glasnow: 7.3 ft Bailey Ober: 7.3 ft Kenley Jansen: 7.3 ft A longer extension can aid in perceived velocity.Tylor Megill is tied with Edwin Díaz for the longest average release extension on the #Mets at 7.2 feet. @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
