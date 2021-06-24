New York Mets
These HIDEOUS Mets All Star Game Jerseys will be worn in game!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Chris Creamer’s Sports Logos has a great rundown of the 2021 All Star Game caps and uniforms and they are horrible. The caps are whatever, but look at this disaster of a jersey. Even worse,…
Former Mets pitcher Billy Wagner gives opinion on MLB’s sticky substance crackdown | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3m
Billy Wagner joins the Mets broadcast with Gary, Keith, and Ron to talk about his favorite memories as a Met, what made New York so different than other mark...
3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Split Series With Braves
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 5m
The Mets managed a split of a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves despite the second wave of injuries to the roster coming to a head over the last couple days.Despite most of the injuries
The Things I Missed the Most
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 26m
Purposefully preparing the game bag. What to leave in, what to leave out. Two factory-sealed beverage containers? In. Two masks? In. Two phone chargers? In. Also in. Get a seat.
Return of Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil a welcome sight for Mets | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 52m
That's a bit more like the New York Mets everyone was expecting coming into 2021.
Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are major league starters right now
by: Brian_Menendez — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 56m
One of them can make an immediate impact on a certain contender with a very high pick in next month’s rule 4 draft
Lunch Time Links 6/24/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 56m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our...
A look at hot streaks and consistency
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
Tweets
-
Francisco Lindor through the end of May: 140 batted ball events: 7 barrels, 5% barrel rate, 41.1 % hard-hit rate, 89.6 average exit velocity Francisco Lindor this month: 68 batted ball events: 7 barrels, 10.3 % barrel rate, 45.6 % hard-hit rate, 92.8 mph average exit velocityBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Stathead: Most Starts with 1 ER or Fewer Allowed This Season: Jacob deGrom 12 Kevin Gausman 12 Carlos Rodon 10 Brandon Woodruff 10 https://t.co/VKKIlFALTKMisc
-
Line drive Lindor. 🚀 @Lindor12BCOfficial Team Account
-
I thought Tylor Megill showed pretty good command of his changeup in his MLB debut last night, a promising note as he looks to develop a more complete arsenal. He went to the pitch 20% of the time against LHB, primarily in two-strike counts. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: 3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Split Series With Braves https://t.co/nPUxMXEIQr #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
It's Dollar Night here at Clover Park! Starting at 5:30 pm, beer, hot dogs, soda, and pop corn will be only $1! See you there 😎Minors
