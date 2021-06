If I did my math right, Jacob deGrom is lined up to pitch 6/26 vs Philly, 7/1 vs ATL, 7/6 vs. the Brews, and 7/11 vs. the Bucs. The #Mets are not off until the break, & the All-Star Game is 7/13. If he throws on 7/11, I don’t see how deGrom pitches/starts the All-Star Game.