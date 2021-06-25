New York Mets
Bobby Valentine rips MLB's handling of sticky substances
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine rips Major League Baseball’s handling of sticky substances and the routine, public checks of pitchers during games.
Mets Claim Chance Sisco
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 6m
The Mets claimed former top catching prospect Chance Sisco off waivers from the Oroles. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Newlybros: Alonso, McNeil square off
by: MLB — MLB: Mets 14m
Next up on Newlybros, Mets buddies Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso show down to see who knows more about the other! They start off trying to figure out if Jeff's...
Rojas on Stroman, his next start | 06/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 25m
Mets manager Luis Rojas says that he expects pitcher Marcus Stroman to make his next start
MLB Draft 2021: Yankees’ AL East rival set to pick N.J.’s Jack Leiter, son of big-leaguer Al Leiter | Latest 1st-round mock - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 41m
Summit, N.J.'s Jack Leiter, a Vanderbilt right-hander, could be a top-five pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets pitcher Al Leiter.
Mets vs. Phillies odds, Game 1 line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for June 25 from proven computer model - CBSSports.com
by: CBS Sports Staff Jun 25, 2021 — CBS Sports 43m
SportsLine's proven model has simulated Phillies vs. Mets 10,000 times
Marcus Stroman on track to make his next start for Mets
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 44m
Luis Rojas told reporters on Friday that Marcus Stroman is on track to make his next start for the Mets, which could come on Sunday or Monday.
6/25/21 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 47m
Thursday was a much-needed day off for the New York Mets (38-31), who have been playing a lot of baseball lately. The Mets are in the middle of a stretch where they are scheduled to play 33 games i…
MMO Game Thread: Phillies vs. Mets, Game 1 – 4:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 1h
Friday, June 25, 2021 • 4:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYGAME ONE: RHP Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.22) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.42)GAME TWO: LHP Matt Moore (0-1, 7.36) vs. LHP David Peterson
Mr. @Todd_Zeile and I begin our @Mets pregame coverage at 3.30 this afternoon. We focus in on @tai_walker & Pete Alonso and @SteveGelbs on Seth Lugo plus the latest edition of Ask a Mets Fan @SNYtvTV / Radio Personality
The Mets are getting ready to begin their third doubleheader in eight days. If you’re not sick of them just yet, join us to discuss the first game right here. https://t.co/wIlfeqLTaVBlogger / Podcaster
Starting the weekend with a doubleheader. #LGM 🆚: Philadelphia 📍: @CitiField 🕢: 4:10 p.m. 💪: @tai_walker 📺: @SNYtv 📻: @wcbs880 🔗: https://t.co/ns5l4Kj7cLOfficial Team Account
#Phillies at #Mets, (A.Nola vs T.Walker) 4:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/KI4leeNKx8 #getreadyMisc
i mean its not technically that simple but for now the Mets acquired a free player in that by 60 day IL of Davis they lose absolutely nothing and DFA nobody. Worth a look i guess. As a minors junkie i was happy with Meyer in AAA and Mazeika in AAA and MLB etc. Depth is depth.Beat Writer / Columnist
.@You_Found_Nimmo with a base knock as he continues to rehab with the @SyracuseMets. 🔙🔜Minors
