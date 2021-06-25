New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Aaron Nola ties most consecutive strikeouts record vs. Mets
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 47m
Tom Seaver struck out 10 in a row in 1970, the record for most consecutive strikeouts. The Phillies' Aaron Nola did the same vs. the Mets Friday.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
WATCH: Aaron Nola notches record-tying 10 straight strikeouts for Philadelphia Phillies
by: Matt Fitzgerald — Sportsnaut 9m
Click here to watch the MLB record Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola set on Friday when he struck out 10 straight New York Mets hitters.
Video Story: Phillies, Mets open twin bill
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 10m
Phillies @ Mets Jun. 25, 2021
Phillies' Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver with 10 consecutive strikeouts
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 19m
Nola doubled later in the game to drive in the first run of the game.
Phillies' Aaron Nola ties MLB record with 10 straight strikeouts
by: Jesse Yomtov — USA Today 23m
Tom Seaver's mark of 10 consecutive strikeouts in a single game stood alone for 51 years, until Nola tied it on Friday.
Join us on Spotify Greenroom during the first two innings of Game 2
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m
Come discuss the Mets’ double dip against the Phillies.
Aaron Nola strikes out 10 straight Mets to tie Tom Seaver mark
by: Jared Greenspan — New York Post 29m
Tom Seaver has some company in the record books.
Phillies ace Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver's 51-year-old MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 29m
Seaver struck out 10 batters in a row on April 22, 1970; Nola matched him Friday vs. the Mets
Phillies' Nola ties Tom Seaver's record with 10 straight Ks vs. Mets
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 31m
Aaron Nola walked into Tom Seaver's backyard and matched the New York Mets icon's most hallowed record.The Philadelphia Phillies ace tied a major-league record by striking out 10 straight Mets batters on Friday at Citi Field. Nola is the 10th...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
One might think Francisco Lindor has won a mental battle with José Alvarado, when he decided to sorta pick him off at third base. He is very erratic - bases loaded. Small ball time. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ArtestJones: @NidoFanAcc Literally so annoying when Pete Alonso is filming videos with some random guy on HGH in jorts and has one home run at citi field all seasonBlogger / Podcaster
-
McCann better not ground into a DP here….Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SirDanielSon3: Pete Alonso is one Met I can’t get on board with…guys trash and needs to be goneBlogger / Podcaster
-
And a walk loads the bases for McCann. #DontDoItTV / Radio Network
-
Smith walks, bases loaded for James McCann. Gotta make something happen here. NO 👏🏻 DOUBLE 👏🏻 PLAYBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets