Phillies’ Aaron Nola ties Mets’ Tom Seaver’s MLB record for most consecutive strikeouts - nj.com
by: Ryan Novozinsky | — NJ.com 28m
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola tied the MLB record for most consecutive strikeouts Friday. The record was previously held by New York Mets legend Tom Seaver.
WATCH: Aaron Nola notches record-tying 10 straight strikeouts for Philadelphia Phillies
by: Matt Fitzgerald — Sportsnaut 9m
Click here to watch the MLB record Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola set on Friday when he struck out 10 straight New York Mets hitters.
Video Story: Phillies, Mets open twin bill
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 9m
Phillies @ Mets Jun. 25, 2021
Phillies' Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver with 10 consecutive strikeouts
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 18m
Nola doubled later in the game to drive in the first run of the game.
Phillies' Aaron Nola ties MLB record with 10 straight strikeouts
by: Jesse Yomtov — USA Today 22m
Tom Seaver's mark of 10 consecutive strikeouts in a single game stood alone for 51 years, until Nola tied it on Friday.
Join us on Spotify Greenroom during the first two innings of Game 2
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m
Come discuss the Mets’ double dip against the Phillies.
Aaron Nola strikes out 10 straight Mets to tie Tom Seaver mark
by: Jared Greenspan — New York Post 28m
Tom Seaver has some company in the record books.
Phillies ace Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver's 51-year-old MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 29m
Seaver struck out 10 batters in a row on April 22, 1970; Nola matched him Friday vs. the Mets
Phillies' Nola ties Tom Seaver's record with 10 straight Ks vs. Mets
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 31m
Aaron Nola walked into Tom Seaver's backyard and matched the New York Mets icon's most hallowed record.The Philadelphia Phillies ace tied a major-league record by striking out 10 straight Mets batters on Friday at Citi Field. Nola is the 10th...
