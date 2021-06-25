Quantcast
New York Mets

The Score
Phillies' Nola ties Tom Seaver's record with 10 straight Ks vs. Mets

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 31m

Aaron Nola walked into Tom Seaver's backyard and matched the New York Mets icon's most hallowed record.The Philadelphia Phillies ace tied a major-league record by striking out 10 straight Mets batters on Friday at Citi Field. Nola is the 10th...

Sportsnaut
WATCH: Aaron Nola notches record-tying 10 straight strikeouts for Philadelphia Phillies

by: Matt Fitzgerald Sportsnaut 9m

Click here to watch the MLB record Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola set on Friday when he struck out 10 straight New York Mets hitters.

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: Phillies, Mets open twin bill

by: N/A MLB: Mets 10m

Phillies @ Mets Jun. 25, 2021

Yardbarker
Phillies' Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver with 10 consecutive strikeouts

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 19m

Nola doubled later in the game to drive in the first run of the game.

USA Today
Phillies' Aaron Nola ties MLB record with 10 straight strikeouts

by: Jesse Yomtov USA Today 23m

Tom Seaver's mark of 10 consecutive strikeouts in a single game stood alone for 51 years, until Nola tied it on Friday.

Amazin' Avenue
Join us on Spotify Greenroom during the first two innings of Game 2

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m

Come discuss the Mets’ double dip against the Phillies.

New York Post
Aaron Nola strikes out 10 straight Mets to tie Tom Seaver mark

by: Jared Greenspan New York Post 29m

Tom Seaver has some company in the record books.

CBS Sports

Phillies ace Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver's 51-year-old MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 29m

Seaver struck out 10 batters in a row on April 22, 1970; Nola matched him Friday vs. the Mets

