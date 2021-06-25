Quantcast
New York Mets

Sportsnaut
62321340_thumbnail

WATCH: Aaron Nola notches record-tying 10 straight strikeouts for Philadelphia Phillies

by: Matt Fitzgerald Sportsnaut 17m

Click here to watch the MLB record Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola set on Friday when he struck out 10 straight New York Mets hitters.

Film Room
62321646_thumbnail

Walkers K's Herrera | 06/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1m

Taijuan Walker fans Odúbel Herrera for the last out in the top of the 3rd inning

For The Win
62321580_thumbnail

The bizarre coincidence behind Aaron Nola tying Tom Seaver's strikeout record vs. the Mets

by: Mary Clarke USA Today: For The Win 6m

What a time to tie the MLB record for consecutive strikeouts!

MLB: Mets.com
62321062_thumbnail

Video Story: Phillies, Mets open twin bill

by: N/A MLB: Mets 18m

Phillies @ Mets Jun. 25, 2021

Yardbarker
62321097_thumbnail

Phillies' Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver with 10 consecutive strikeouts

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 27m

Nola doubled later in the game to drive in the first run of the game.

USA Today
62321019_thumbnail

Phillies' Aaron Nola ties MLB record with 10 straight strikeouts

by: Jesse Yomtov USA Today 31m

Tom Seaver's mark of 10 consecutive strikeouts in a single game stood alone for 51 years, until Nola tied it on Friday.

Amazin' Avenue
62179942_thumbnail

Join us on Spotify Greenroom during the first two innings of Game 2

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32m

Come discuss the Mets’ double dip against the Phillies.

New York Post
62320901_thumbnail

Aaron Nola strikes out 10 straight Mets to tie Tom Seaver mark

by: Jared Greenspan New York Post 37m

Tom Seaver has some company in the record books.

Tweets