WATCH: Aaron Nola notches record-tying 10 straight strikeouts for Philadelphia Phillies
by: Matt Fitzgerald — Sportsnaut 17m
Click here to watch the MLB record Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola set on Friday when he struck out 10 straight New York Mets hitters.
The bizarre coincidence behind Aaron Nola tying Tom Seaver's strikeout record vs. the Mets
by: Mary Clarke — USA Today: For The Win 6m
What a time to tie the MLB record for consecutive strikeouts!
Phillies' Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver with 10 consecutive strikeouts
Phillies' Aaron Nola ties MLB record with 10 straight strikeouts
Aaron Nola strikes out 10 straight Mets to tie Tom Seaver mark
