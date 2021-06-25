New York Mets
Aaron Nola Ties Tom Seaver's Record With 10 Consecutive Strikeouts vs. Mets
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 1h
Nola got his first 10 outs of Friday's game via the strikeout, tying the all-time record held by Mets legend Tom Seaver.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Dominic Smith’s walk-off single gives Mets wild comeback win over Phillies
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 17s
Dominic Smith delivered a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning, allowing the Mets to escape Game 1 of a doubleheader with a 2-1 victory.
Dominic Smith walks off for Mets in doubleheader opener after Phillies' Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver's consecutive strikeout record | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 48s
Tom Seaver’s 51-year record bent, but it did not break. The Mets did the same. Although Phillies starter Aaron Nola matched Seaver’s consecutive strikeout streak Friday, he did not exceed it, and thou
Lindor, Dom get it done in walk-off comeback
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5m
NEW YORK -- Francisco Lindor may be one of the only hitters consistently producing in the Mets’ lineup, but on Friday, the Mets didn’t need much else. Lindor hit a two-out, game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning of Game 1 of the Mets’ seven-innin
Smith's walk-off RBI single | 06/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5m
Dominic Smith hits a walk-off RBI single and scores Fransisco Lindor in the bottom of the 8th inning in Game 1 vs. the Phillies
Gameday: Game 2 - Mets Vs. Phillies - 6/25/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 11m
The Mets are home to play a double header against the Philadelphia Phillies. Game two...
Nola strikes out 10 straight Mets to match MLB record
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 16m
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight New York Mets batters Friday, tying a major league record that stood alone for more than five decades.
NY Mets get walk-off win against Phillies, Aaron Nola, who tied Seaver
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 19m
Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola tied Tom Seaver's 51-year-old record of 10 straight strikeouts but the Mets got the win with a walk-off RBI single.
Final Score: Mets 2, Phillies 1—Aaron Nola ties history, but Mets win game
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32m
The Mets made a dramatic comeback against the Phillies to win game one.
Thanks. Was great to be on the same team with you. Next year going to be a fun one too: 10th anniversary of Stony Brook in the College World Series. Sam has some big-time content planned — 30 for 30 caliber.@AdamRubinMedia BoooooooooooBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets lineup vs. Phillies' left-hander Matt Moore: 2B McNeil SS Lindor 1B Alonso LF Smith RF Pillar 3B Guillorme CF Almora C Mazeika LHP PetersonBeat Writer / Columnist
Roster Moves: INF Jonathan Villar has been placed on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to June 22, with a right calf strain. INF Travis Blankenhorn has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will be active for the second game…He will wear #73.Official Team Account
David Peterson starts for the Mets in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies. Coverage on SNY starts RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/UEHc5qnNAQ 🕗: 7:55 pm 📺: SNY 📱: https://t.co/nUctQMB5mgTV / Radio Network
Tonight’s (Game 2) Lineup: #LGM McNeil 2B Lindor SS Alonso 1B Smith LF Pillar RF Peraza 3B Almora CF Mazeika C Peterson SP (2-5, 5.31 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: MMO Game Thread: Phillies vs Mets, Game 2 – 7:55 PM https://t.co/Y30eCklT9F #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
