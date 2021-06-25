Quantcast
Lindor, Dom get it done in walk-off comeback

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

NEW YORK -- Francisco Lindor may be one of the only hitters consistently producing in the Mets’ lineup, but on Friday, the Mets didn’t need much else. Lindor hit a two-out, game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning of Game 1 of the Mets’ seven-innin

New York Post
Dominic Smith’s walk-off single gives Mets wild comeback win over Phillies

by: Mike Puma New York Post 30s

Dominic Smith delivered a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning, allowing the Mets to escape Game 1 of a doubleheader with a 2-1 victory.

Newsday
Dominic Smith walks off for Mets in doubleheader opener after Phillies' Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver's consecutive strikeout record | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 1m

Tom Seaver’s 51-year record bent, but it did not break. The Mets did the same. Although Phillies starter Aaron Nola matched Seaver’s consecutive strikeout streak Friday, he did not exceed it, and thou

Smith's walk-off RBI single | 06/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6m

Dominic Smith hits a walk-off RBI single and scores Fransisco Lindor in the bottom of the 8th inning in Game 1 vs. the Phillies

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Game 2 - Mets Vs. Phillies - 6/25/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 11m

    The Mets are home to play a double header against the Philadelphia Phillies.  Game two...

NBC Sports
Nola strikes out 10 straight Mets to match MLB record

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 16m

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight New York Mets batters Friday, tying a major league record that stood alone for more than five decades.

North Jersey
NY Mets get walk-off win against Phillies, Aaron Nola, who tied Seaver

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 19m

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola tied Tom Seaver's 51-year-old record of 10 straight strikeouts but the Mets got the win with a walk-off RBI single.

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Mets 2, Phillies 1—Aaron Nola ties history, but Mets win game

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32m

The Mets made a dramatic comeback against the Phillies to win game one.

