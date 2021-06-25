New York Mets
Great Pitching Duel At Citi Ends Up With A Met Walk Off Win Over The Phils In The Opener Of A Twin Bill By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 43m
From the first inning of this game you could see Aaron Nola had his best stuff stranding runners on second and third while striking out the side. In fact he struck out […]
Phillies' Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver's record for consecutive strikeouts — in New York
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 11m
Philadelphia's No. 1 starter matched Tom Terrific in almost the same spot where Seaver set his mark 51 years earlier.
Video Story: Phils, Mets duel in nightcap
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 14m
Phillies @ Mets Jun. 25, 2021
Dominic Smith's walk-off hit | 06/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 33m
Dominic Smith walks it off in the 8th inning of Game 1 vs. the Phillies
Matt Harvey faced Toronto again! How did he do? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Sitting watching an army brass performance. Add this to the list of things I’d never thought I’d rather do than watch Matt Harvey pitch. It’s close but it makes the list. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/…
Phillies Remove Hector Neris From Closer Role
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Phillies are shuffling up their bullpen, as manager Joe Girardi announced to reporters today that lefty Jose Alvarado will …
Mets place Jonathan Villar on 10-day IL with right calf strain
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 1h
Jonathan Villar is the latest Met to hit the injured list. The infielder is currently dealing with a right calf strain.
Nola Ties Mark With 10 Ks In Row, But Mets Rally Past Phils
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1h
New York took advantage of an embarrassing two-base error by reliever José Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning of a game scheduled for seven under pandemic rules.
"There's probably only one perfect pitcher in the game and that's Jacob deGrom" Dom Smith said David Peterson's recent success doesn't surprise himTV / Radio Network
Luis Rojas: "We're a really good defensive team. I'm going to say that."Beat Writer / Columnist
You better search your pantry because 2 nonperishable food items will get you in the gate FREE for tonight's Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful Night.Minors
"It's never concerning when you're in first place" Dom Smith talks about how the Mets are finding ways to win, even despite scoring 3 runs over the course of today's doubleheaderTV / Radio Network
Blogger / Podcaster
I’m curious what you think, Mets fans: Are you encouraged that the team split a doubleheader while only scoring three runs? Or are you discouraged that the team only scored three runs and has struggled offensively lately?Beat Writer / Columnist
