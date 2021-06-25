Quantcast
New York Mets

Film Room
CG: PHI@NYM - 6/25/21 | 06/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 33m

Condensed Game: Dominic Smith hit a walk-off RBI single in Game 1 to lead the Mets to a 2-1 eight-inning victory against the Phillies

Sporting News
Phillies' Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver's record for consecutive strikeouts — in New York

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News 12m

Philadelphia's No. 1 starter matched Tom Terrific in almost the same spot where Seaver set his mark 51 years earlier.

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: Phils, Mets duel in nightcap

by: N/A MLB: Mets 14m

Phillies @ Mets Jun. 25, 2021

Film Room
Dominic Smith's walk-off hit | 06/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 33m

Dominic Smith walks it off in the 8th inning of Game 1 vs. the Phillies

The New York Extra
Great Pitching Duel At Citi Ends Up With A Met Walk Off Win Over The Phils In The Opener Of A Twin Bill By Rich Coutinho

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 43m

From the first inning of this game you could see Aaron Nola had his best stuff stranding runners on second and third while striking out the side. In fact he struck out […]

The Mets Police
Matt Harvey faced Toronto again! How did he do? You’ll look!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Sitting watching an army brass performance. Add this to the list of things I’d never thought I’d rather do than watch Matt Harvey pitch. It’s close but it makes the list. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/…

MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Remove Hector Neris From Closer Role

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Phillies are shuffling up their bullpen, as manager Joe Girardi announced to reporters today that lefty Jose Alvarado will &hellip;

Elite Sports NY
Mets place Jonathan Villar on 10-day IL with right calf strain

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 1h

Jonathan Villar is the latest Met to hit the injured list. The infielder is currently dealing with a right calf strain.

CBS New York
Nola Ties Mark With 10 Ks In Row, But Mets Rally Past Phils

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 1h

New York took advantage of an embarrassing two-base error by reliever José Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning of a game scheduled for seven under pandemic rules.

    SNY @SNYtv 1m
    "There's probably only one perfect pitcher in the game and that's Jacob deGrom" Dom Smith said David Peterson's recent success doesn't surprise him
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 1m
    Luis Rojas: "We're a really good defensive team. I'm going to say that."
    St. Lucie Mets @stluciemets 2m
    You better search your pantry because 2 nonperishable food items will get you in the gate FREE for tonight's Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful Night.
    SNY @SNYtv 3m
    "It's never concerning when you're in first place" Dom Smith talks about how the Mets are finding ways to win, even despite scoring 3 runs over the course of today's doubleheader
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 3m
    https://t.co/0N7LzzT8u8
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 3m
    I’m curious what you think, Mets fans: Are you encouraged that the team split a doubleheader while only scoring three runs? Or are you discouraged that the team only scored three runs and has struggled offensively lately?
