Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola matches Ton Seaver’s record of 10 straight Ks
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 15m
Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies tied Tom Seaver's record for most consecutive strikeouts Friday afternoon, when the ace right-hander struck out 10
David Peterson’s resurgence continues for Mets
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 15m
Peterson continued his recent renaissance on Friday night, pitching six innings of one-run ball in the Mets' 2-1 loss in the nightcap of a doubleheader.
Gray Matters - Pitcher List
by: www.Facebook.com/PitcherList — Pitcher List 54m
Nick Pollack reviews every starting pitcher performance from Friday.
The duality of man (and also baseball)
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The Mets and Phillies played two extremely similar baseball games in a single day, though the Mets won one, and the Phillies won the other.
Mets Split 2-1 Extra Inning Games Against Phillies
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
In the first game of the doubleheader, Aaron Nola had out-dueled Taijuan Walker. Not only did he match Tom Seaver’s MLB record of 10 consecutive strikeouts (with the aide of some very questio…
It’s over! Syracuse Mets snap 15-game losing streak | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 3h
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets used a go-ahead eighth inning home run from Brandon Drury to help end their 15-game losing streak and beat the Buffalo Bisons, 9-8, on Frida…
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 6/26/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder ....
Syracuse Mets down Buffalo 8-7, snap 16-game losing streak - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | undefined — Syracuse 3h
Brandon Drury 8th inning home run keys Mets victory.
David Peterson's resurgence continues for Mets https://t.co/GctMXyH5nVBlogger / Podcaster
Dom Smith is not concerned about the Mets' offense https://t.co/o5Kb11fzwjTV / Radio Network
-
Two boxes of 67 cards each arriving on Tuesday. Excited to see what surprises they bring. It’s fun to be back involved collecting baseball cards.Blogger / Podcaster
A fitting ending to San Diego's 8th straight win. https://t.co/1kvgR4R4ZEOfficial Team Account
