Marcus Stroman on track to make next start for Mets after hip soreness
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 1h
The Mets right-hander threw a bullpen session on Friday — three days after left hip soreness ended his previous start following just one inning.
MLB roundup: Phils, Mets split after Aaron Nola's strikeout spree - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 1h
Dominic Smith’s RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the host New York Mets to a 2-1 victory over the Phillies in the opener of Friday’s doubleheader, ruining a historic strikeout performance from Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola. The Mets, who were one...
Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola matches Ton Seaver’s record of 10 straight Ks
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 2h
Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies tied Tom Seaver's record for most consecutive strikeouts Friday afternoon, when the ace right-hander struck out 10
Gray Matters - Pitcher List
by: www.Facebook.com/PitcherList — Pitcher List 3h
Nick Pollack reviews every starting pitcher performance from Friday.
The duality of man (and also baseball)
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
The Mets and Phillies played two extremely similar baseball games in a single day, though the Mets won one, and the Phillies won the other.
Mets Split 2-1 Extra Inning Games Against Phillies
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5h
In the first game of the doubleheader, Aaron Nola had out-dueled Taijuan Walker. Not only did he match Tom Seaver’s MLB record of 10 consecutive strikeouts (with the aide of some very questio…
It’s over! Syracuse Mets snap 15-game losing streak | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 5h
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets used a go-ahead eighth inning home run from Brandon Drury to help end their 15-game losing streak and beat the Buffalo Bisons, 9-8, on Frida…
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 6/26/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder ....
