Lunch Time Links 6/26/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 43m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our...
Your Seaver or Your Life
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 59s
Perhaps youve heard or at least heard of the classic Jack Benny bit in which the comic entertainer who cultivated a notorious tightwad persona is held up at gunpoint. Realmuto.
Best Bets of the Day: June 26 - Pitcher List
by: Nathan Hursh — Pitcher List 26m
Here are Nathan Hursh's best bets of the day.
NY Mets: Is there room to add a big bat at the trade deadline?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 40m
The way I see it, the New York Mets have one blockbuster deal in them this summer. It’s all most teams looking to buy can pull off. Otherwise, you risk d...
OTD: Rusty Staub Matches MLB Mark with Eight Straight Pinch Hits
by: Brian Wright — Mets Merized Online 47m
If hitting is the most difficult feat in sports, as some claim, then think of the challenge that pinch-hitting presents. Inning after inning on the bench without a chance to get into the rhyt
Phillies at Mets – Saturday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 47m
The Mets continue their current four-game series with the Phillies Saturday. And yes, the man himself is taking the mound.
Mets split two extra-inning games with Phillies (6/25/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 57m
Old-school MLB stats shouldn’t be dismissed: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1h
I want to discuss my dad, .300 batting averages and wins. But first, a quiz that will be answered below (no peeking): Name the seven players who have appeared in a game this season, have at least...
Short convo #SmokedI’m walking up 3rd Street on the way to the studio. I get stopped by a table full of Giants fans. They say “you know we’re going to kick some A’s **** tonight?” My response, “just like 1989”. That ended that conversation!🤨Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @DeeshaThosar: Jam-packed Mets notebook on several topics including: -Jonathan Villar lands on the IL three games after the team played with a short bench -encouraging Stroman update -will deGrom finally go deeper into his outing? -Mets claim Chance Sisco -more!👇🏽 https://t.co/ZxeEVTtasXNewspaper / Magazine
Francisco Lindor in June 2021 .258/.340/.494/.834 Francisco Lindor 7 year major league career .280/.343/.479/.822 Sounds like June is who he is. Were we happy or sad he was acquired and extended in the first place?Beat Writer / Columnist
Aren’t we allEdmundo Sosa is “sore but usable” today, Shildt says. #stlcardsBeat Writer / Columnist
This man cannot catch any luck. Just awful news.Medical Update on Mike Soroka – This past Thursday while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park, Mike Soroka felt a pop in his right Achilles.Beat Writer / Columnist
Interesting..Brett Baty will play left field tonight for the Cyclones. It'll be his first time in the outfield as a professional.Minors
