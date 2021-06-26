Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets Merized
60412816_thumbnail

Pete Alonso’s Hitting Woes Have Returned Once Again

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 1h

Following a disappointing 2020 campaign, which saw first baseman Pete Alonso endure an extremely frustrating sophomore season, the New York Mets were confident he'd be able to bounce back strong t

Newsday
62334336_thumbnail

Braves' Soroka tears Achilles tendon again, lost for season | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 23m

(AP) -- Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka is facing season-ending surgery after again tearing his right Achilles tendon.The Braves said Saturday Soroka suffered the new tear on Thursday while w

WFAN
62334243_thumbnail

Jonathan Villar hopes to return to Mets right after IL stint

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 27m

After leaving Monday’s game with a calf injury, Jonathan Villar hopes to return to the Mets right after his 10-day IL stint, though the return of Jeff McNeil should help New York until Villar comes back.

Lohud
62334124_thumbnail

NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Saturday, June 26 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 44m

Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39) will start for Philadelphia and Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.50) goes for New York.

Mets Daddy

Make Tom Seaver Patch Permanent

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 45m

One of the better things the New York Mets did for the 2021 season was to have a second season with the Tom Seaver patch. While it was worn in memorium in 2020, this year, it was to celebrate his l…

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Your Seaver or Your Life

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

Perhaps youve heard or at least heard of the classic Jack Benny bit in which the comic entertainer who cultivated a notorious tightwad persona is held up at gunpoint. Realmuto.

Pitcher List
60368923_thumbnail

Best Bets of the Day: June 26 - Pitcher List

by: Nathan Hursh Pitcher List 2h

Here are Nathan Hursh's best bets of the day.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Is there room to add a big bat at the trade deadline?

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

The way I see it, the New York Mets have one blockbuster deal in them this summer. It’s all most teams looking to buy can pull off. Otherwise, you risk d...

Tweets

    GENY Mets Report @genymets 2m
    Today’s #Phillies Lineup: Herrera CF Hoskins 1B Harper RF Realmuto C McCutchen LF Williams 3B Maton 2B Torreyes SS Eflin SP (2-6, 4.39 ERA)
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 5m
    Good news on Cookie: #LGM
    Tim Healey
    Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) threw a bullpen session from the slope of the mound, not quite the rubber. That is a step forward. He hadn’t done that in about a month, Luis Rojas said.
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 6m
    RT @JustinJett_: Jacob DeGrom & Fernando Tatis Jr are tied in WAR
    SNY @SNYtv 6m
    Luis Rojas says there's no decision yet on if Marcus Stroman will start tomorrow: "He said that he feels good as of now"
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 7m
    Great news on Carrasco #LGM
    Tim Healey
    Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) threw a bullpen session from the slope of the mound, not quite the rubber. That is a step forward. He hadn’t done that in about a month, Luis Rojas said.
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 8m
    The Mets are planning on sending Carlos Carrasco on a rehab assignment when he’s ready for it. They don’t have an exact start date for that yet.
