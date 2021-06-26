New York Mets
Make Tom Seaver Patch Permanent
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 45m
One of the better things the New York Mets did for the 2021 season was to have a second season with the Tom Seaver patch. While it was worn in memorium in 2020, this year, it was to celebrate his l…
Braves' Soroka tears Achilles tendon again, lost for season | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 23m
(AP) -- Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka is facing season-ending surgery after again tearing his right Achilles tendon.The Braves said Saturday Soroka suffered the new tear on Thursday while w
Jonathan Villar hopes to return to Mets right after IL stint
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 27m
After leaving Monday’s game with a calf injury, Jonathan Villar hopes to return to the Mets right after his 10-day IL stint, though the return of Jeff McNeil should help New York until Villar comes back.
NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Saturday, June 26 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 44m
Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39) will start for Philadelphia and Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.50) goes for New York.
Pete Alonso’s Hitting Woes Have Returned Once Again
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 1h
Following a disappointing 2020 campaign, which saw first baseman Pete Alonso endure an extremely frustrating sophomore season, the New York Mets were confident he'd be able to bounce back strong t
Your Seaver or Your Life
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Perhaps youve heard or at least heard of the classic Jack Benny bit in which the comic entertainer who cultivated a notorious tightwad persona is held up at gunpoint. Realmuto.
Best Bets of the Day: June 26 - Pitcher List
by: Nathan Hursh — Pitcher List 2h
Here are Nathan Hursh's best bets of the day.
NY Mets: Is there room to add a big bat at the trade deadline?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The way I see it, the New York Mets have one blockbuster deal in them this summer. It’s all most teams looking to buy can pull off. Otherwise, you risk d...
Today’s #Phillies Lineup: Herrera CF Hoskins 1B Harper RF Realmuto C McCutchen LF Williams 3B Maton 2B Torreyes SS Eflin SP (2-6, 4.39 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Good news on Cookie: #LGMCarlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) threw a bullpen session from the slope of the mound, not quite the rubber. That is a step forward. He hadn’t done that in about a month, Luis Rojas said.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustinJett_: Jacob DeGrom & Fernando Tatis Jr are tied in WARBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Luis Rojas says there's no decision yet on if Marcus Stroman will start tomorrow: "He said that he feels good as of now"TV / Radio Network
-
-
The Mets are planning on sending Carlos Carrasco on a rehab assignment when he’s ready for it. They don’t have an exact start date for that yet.Beat Writer / Columnist
