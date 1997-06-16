New York Mets
Simulating an all-time modern Subway Series between Yankees, Mets
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 3m
The good folks at Strat-O-Matic — specifically, chief content officer John Garcia — agreed to simulate an all-time modern Subway Series.
Mets: Carlos Carrasco finally trending in the right direction
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 8m
At last, Mets' righty Carlos Carrasco seems to be making progress from a torn hamstring, throwing a side session off the edge of the mound
Carlos Carrasco throwing on a slope
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 29m
Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Saturday that starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco is throwing on a slope for the first time in almost a month.
MMO Game Thread: Phillies vs Mets, 4:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 54m
Saturday, June 26, 2021 • 4:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39) vs. RHP Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.50)WPIX • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets and Phillies split t
NY Mets: For better or worse, Pete Alonso is evolving at the plate
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Through 247 trips to the plate in 2021, we have seen a different Pete Alonso. I think we can say the same thing about many members of the New York Mets. Al...
Braves' Soroka tears Achilles tendon again, lost for season | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka is facing season-ending surgery after again tearing his right Achilles tendon.The Braves said Saturday Soroka suffered the new tear on Thursday while w
NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Saturday, June 26 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 2h
Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39) will start for Philadelphia and Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.50) goes for New York.
Make Tom Seaver Patch Permanent
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
One of the better things the New York Mets did for the 2021 season was to have a second season with the Tom Seaver patch. While it was worn in memorium in 2020, this year, it was to celebrate his l…
After splitting the doubleheader yesterday, the Mets can secure the series split today behind their not-so-secret weapon, Jacob deGrom. Come chat with us! https://t.co/IPT71JCYBxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: The league’s worst offense and best pitching have the Mets in first place: https://t.co/77dKs5cmNSNewspaper / Magazine
-
Vac’s Whacks: next week we’ll get the 25th edition of the modern Subway Series. The good folks at Stat-O-Matic were kind enough to put together a best-of-seven simulation featuring the best #Mets and #Yankees since the debut on June 16, 1997. https://t.co/aBxKtwqBWtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom looking at this lineupMets lineup for June 26 against Philly: 3B Guillorme SS Lindor RF Conforto 1B Alonso LF Smith C McCann 2B Peraza CF Almora Jr. RHP Jacob deGromBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The league’s worst offense and best pitching have the Mets in first place: https://t.co/77dKs5cmNSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Game Preview: (6/26/21) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (35-38) via @_danielmarcillo #Mets #LGM #MetsTwitter #MLB https://t.co/oDdXbdg4XpBlogger / Podcaster
