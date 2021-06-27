New York Mets
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets Vs. Dunedin Blue Jays - 6/27/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 14m
The St. Lucie Mets are home to play the Dunedin Blue Jays. It's the final game of the six g...
deGrom struggles, but the Mets still find a way to win
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 58m
The Mets exploited the Phillies win to walk off another game.
Fernando Tatis Jr.: ‘Hopefully I Can Give This City Multiple Championships’
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 1h
San Diego’s 22-year-old superstar discussed not doing the home run derby, growing up around major leaguers and how he and his team have a surprisingly old-school approach.
NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Sunday, June 27 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 1h
Zack Wheeler (5-4, 2.36) will start for the Phillies, while Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.32) will go for the Mets.
NY Mets winning with smoke, mirrors, and some true grit
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The New York Mets look nothing like an ideal first-place team. Yet here we are. The team is locked into first place heading into July. It has been a spot w...
Phillies at Mets – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 2h
Phillies at Mets – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
MMO Exclusive: Catching Up With Mets Number Two Prospect Ronny Mauricio
by: Joseph Langan — Mets Merized Online 2h
On a sunny Friday afternoon in Coney Island, Mets number two prospect Ronny Mauricio finished his batting practice rounds. The 20-year-old phenom who signed out of the Dominican Republic
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Baty and Alvarez go Back-to-Back
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
Syracuse Mets (12-34) The Syracuse Mets lost to the Bisons 5-3 in Robert Stock Organizational debut. Stock went 6 innings of 2 run ball in his first start for Syracuse. Nogosek had a bounce back outing, with 2 scoreless innings. Yennsy Diaz...
Tweets
The Mets, Luis Rojas said, hope to activate Brandon Nimmo on Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets are hopeful they will have Nimmo on Tuesday in Atlanta.Beat Writer / Columnist
After Carlos Delgado, a player didn’t drive in 9 or more runs in a game until Lonnie Chisenhall in 2014. @Metsmerized #Mets#OTD in 2008, Carlos Delgado set a @Mets club record with 9 RBI in a single game. Delgado went 3-for-5 with a 2B, 2 HR & 9 RBI in the #Mets’ 15-6 win against the Yankees in the Bronx. @carlosdelgado21 @Metsmerized #LGM https://t.co/P2bm4gW5KaBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets plan to have Jacob deGrom start three more games before the All-Star break: -July 1, @ ATL -July 6, vs. MIL -July 11, vs. PIT Assuming deGrom is named to the All-Star team, he would be limited to one inning per MLB rules if he decides he wants to pitch.Super Fan
#OTD in 2008, Carlos Delgado set a @Mets club record with 9 RBI in a single game. Delgado went 3-for-5 with a 2B, 2 HR & 9 RBI in the #Mets’ 15-6 win against the Yankees in the Bronx. @carlosdelgado21 @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom likely will pitch Thursday, Luis Rojas said. That gives him three starts before the All-Star break. It will require the Mets skip/move someone else to keep him on regular rest. (It also means he will miss a matchup against Gerrit Cole and the Yankees by one day.)Beat Writer / Columnist
