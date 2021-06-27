Quantcast
New York Mets

The Mets Police
Too nice out to waste on The Big Zero Mets game notes June 27th

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 42m

One of the Five Aces, Zack Wheeler faces the Mets today.  In olden times we didn’t have a billionaire to bring us free agents and da Black Edge in our uniform game.  Now tell me Picard, on th…

ESPN
62112259_thumbnail

Phillies' Harper sits against Mets after hit by pitch

by: Associated Press ESPN 2m

Right fielder Bryce Harper wasn't in the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup for their series finale against the New York Mets on Sunday, a day after he was hit in the left calf by a pitch from Jacob deGrom.

Metstradamus
62349345_thumbnail

6/27/21 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

The offense hasn’t always been productive for the New York Mets (40-32) but it has been clutch. The Mets haven’t scored a ton of runs lately but they have come through in big moments, s…

Mack's Mets
50071994_thumbnail

Gameday: Mets Vs. Phillies - 6/27/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 19m

    The Mets are home to play the Philadelphia Phillies.  Today it is the final game of ...

Sportsnaut
62349094_thumbnail

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper (calf) not in lineup vs. Mets

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 22m

Outfielder Bryce Harper is out of the Philadelphia Phillies' starting lineup on Sunday against the host New York Mets.

Mets Merized
62348875_thumbnail

Rojas Gives Updates On DeGrom’s Schedule, Davis, Nimmo and More

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 40m

Mets manager Luis Rojas sat down to talk to the media prior to Sunday's final game with the Phillies and gave an update on a host of topics.Rojas started off by revealing the tentative schedul

Mets Daddy

Mets/Phillies SPOILER ALERT

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 48m

Based on what we’ve seen in this Mets-Phillies series, the Phillies bullpen is going to have a lead. Luis Guillorme is going to find a way on to start a rally. The Mets will score a run to ti…

Rising Apple

NY Mets prospect Brett Baty getting work in at a new position

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 49m

Brett Baty is viewed, by many, as the future third baseman of the New York Mets. He’s hitting well this year at Single-A with the Brooklyn Cyclones and n...

