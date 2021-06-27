New York Mets
Mack's Mock Pick - #51 - OF - Robby Martin
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4m
Robby Martin Mack's spin - Marin has gone from a high school spray hitter to a power dude over the last three seasons. Still developing....
Tweets
-
Pete drives in @Lindor12BC to get us on the board. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Alonso with an RBI single cutting the deficit to 4-1! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
I'll be the first to say I wasn't sure Wheeler would turn his sometime dominance into consistent brilliance, but you could sure see the possibility, based on many shutdown starts in '18 and '19 for Mets. Now he's one of the best. Turns out Phillies were smart to pay him $118 mil.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets scored a run against the Phillies bullpen. Wash, rinse, repeat.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
No shutout for you! That’s one run for the Mets!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets