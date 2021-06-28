Simply Amazin’ Ep. 106: What, Us Worry?

by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies

Syracuse Mets (12-35) The Syracuse Mets lost to the Bisons 9-7 after 11 innings. Brandon Drury had another clutch homerun, tying the game in the ninth. Drury went 2 for 6 with 2 RBI’s BRANDON DRURY ARE YOU SERIOUS!!!! HE DOES IT AGAIN!!! We are TIED!!