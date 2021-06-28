New York Mets
Mets Minors Recap: Mark Vientos Hits Game-Winning Home Run
by: Daniel M. — Mets Merized Online 1h
AAA: Buffalo Bisons (27-19) 9, Syracuse Mets 7 (12-35) 7 Box ScoreBrandon Nimmo CF: 1-for-3, 2 BB, .227/.370/.273Brandon Drury DH: 2-for-6, R, HR, 2 RBI, K, .203/.264/.405Wilfred
Tweets
-
607 days without baseball, and we, like many other businesses, are still struggling. We need your support, Please tell your Congressional Representative to support the Minor League Baseball Relief Act. https://t.co/guCTMH5D7BMinors
-
Happy Opening Day in the Florida Complex League — the artist formerly known as the Gulf Coast League! The FCL Mets will play 72 games over 12 weeks, starting today against the Astros. Here is the roster, headlined by the professional debut of hard-throwing RHP Robert Dominguez.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#OTD in 2015 we were introduced to Steven Matz's grandpa#OTD in 2015, Steven Matz made his major league debut. Along with tossing 7.2 innings of 2-run ball against the Reds at home, Matz went 3-for-3 at the plate with 4 RBI. He became the 1st pitcher (since 1914) to record 3+ hits & 4+ RBI in his first game. #Mets #LGM @Metsmerized https://t.co/WRZqow4wAoBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Shohei Ohtani has logged the 2,523rd instance in MLB history of a 25-homer season. The previous 2,522 instances combined generated 41 pitching strikeouts (36 of which came from Babe Ruth). Ohtani has already struck out 82 batters this season. It's June. https://t.co/VSheOPsSiUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Among 556 minor league hitters with a min. 150 PAs this season, Mark Vientos has the 11th-highest ISO at .317. @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Big guest on tomorrow’s @ThatsSoMetsPod ! Going to be talking #MLBDraft with @jimcallisMLBThe #MLBDraft is less than two weeks away! The pod is really going to focus on the draft the next couple of weeks, and tomorrow we will have @jimcallisMLB from @MLBPipeline joining us! We want to get a fan question to Jim, get them here! https://t.co/QR635rigBHMinors
