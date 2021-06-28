I cannot imagine for a second that Steve Cohen knew about this prior to this tweet and now that everyone is calling him out on it, Mets MiLB players are about to make more than the entire DBacks roster.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers The Mets and the Phillies are about to wrap up their weekend series. Between the two teams, who would you rather play for? https://t.co/Gd4lcPcVTx