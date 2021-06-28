New York Mets
New York Mets put Marcus Stroman on bereavement list
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 1h
The New York Mets put starting pitcher Marcus Stroman on the bereavement list Monday following the death of his grandmother.
