UnforMETable: Matt Franco
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
A key bat off the bench for several years, Matt Franco delivered one of the most memorable pinch hits in Mets history.
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls a rare Pete Alonso Home Run
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
I haven’t checked in on Gary’s PBP for a while. With Pete Alonso hitting a rare HR (his 12th!) let’s see how Gare is doing. Back-to-back and the @Mets are only down by 1 👀…
Mets Minors Recap: FCL Mets Fall in Season Opener
by: Cam Adams — Mets Merized Online 1h
Rookie: FCL Astros (1-0) 13, FCL Mets (0-1) 7Box ScoreCesar Berbesi, SS: 2-for-4, R, RBI, SO, .500/.500/1.250Stanley Consuegra, OF: 1-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, .333/.600/.333Despite p
Washington Nationals | Pete Alonso's two-run homer | Newsday
by: AP — Newsday 2h
Pete Alonso hammers a two-run home run on the first pitch he sees in the top of the 8th, cutting the Nationals' lead to 5-3
Heading south
by: Blake Zeff — Mets Briefing 2h
Mets look to turn things around in Atlanta
Tom Brennan - MEGILL NIGHT # 2...ANY OTHER GOODIES IN THE METS MINORS?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 2h
WHO BESIDES ME THIS SPRING THOUGHT TYLOR MEGILL WOULD BE STARTING METS MAJOR LEAGUE GAMES IN JUNE? OK, I wasn’t sure either. But his fine pi...
The Mets are being tormented by Nationals’ slugger Kyle Schwarber - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwaber had his third straight multiple home run game against the New York Mets on Monday.
NY Mets: Jacob deGrom could have been the original Shohei Ohtani
by: Allen Settle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The baseball world has been taken by storm by one of the most unique players in MLB history: Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. Despite an illustriou...
MLB Star Power Index: Aaron Loup, Rich Hill show the duality of veteran left-handers https://t.co/iJ1uIAnsYi
This is a HUGE series starting tonight in Atlanta. We CANNOT let our first place lead slip away. Let's find a way to score some runs & win ballgames. #LGM
-
Check out my #podcast, Subway To Shea, on #Breaker! #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/7PEPbrHf90
#Mets infielder José Peraza reaches five years of major league service time today, which is excellent news for him. Even though he was sent down earlier this year, Peraza can no longer be optioned without his consent. Could have an impact on roster decisions later.
From Kurt Russell sightings to walk-offs against Mariano Rivera, Matt Franco could bring some excitement to Shea Stadium. https://t.co/hY1IuNNkJn
