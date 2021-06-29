Quantcast
New York Mets

Lohud
NY Mets: NL East standings lead dependent on lineup improving

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

As the Mets hope to stay atop the NL East standings, they are desperate for their offense to show up.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets call up Thomas Szapucki, designate Jerad Eickhoff for assignment

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m

Szapucki takes Eickhoff’s place on the roster after Eickhoff struggled mightily last night.

Newsday
Mets send down Jerad Eickhoff after rough start, bring up lefty Thomas Szapucki | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 27m

ATLANTA — A day after getting battered by the Nationals, the Mets designated pitcher Jerad Eickhoff for assignment and called up a top prospect, lefthander Thomas Szapucki to help give them some lengt

Film Room
Dominic Smith's diving catch | 06/29/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 27m

Dominic Smith potentially saves a run with a sensational diving catch to left field in the bottom of the 2nd inning

Mets 360
Game Chatter: Tylor Megill vs Charlie Morton (6/29/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 45m

To celebrate, SABR offers 50 Topps has announced that Fernando Tatis Jr. will be the first card in their 2021 set.

Daily News
Mets call up top prospect Thomas Szapucki - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 54m

Left-handed pitcher Thomas Szapucki is the latest callup for a team playing 18 consecutive games with no off days. The Mets promoted Szapucki from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday ahead of their three-game series in Atlanta.

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Jacob deGrom shows off wrestling skills (Video)

by: Steven Kubitza Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h

New York Mets fans are well aware that the team will go as far as Jacob deGrom takes them in 2021. The Mets need him healthy not only to make it into Octob...

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: FCL Mets Fall in Season Opener

by: Cam Adams Mets Minors 1h

Rookie: FCL Astros (1-0) 13, FCL Mets (0-1) 7Box ScoreCesar Berbesi, SS: 2-for-4, R, RBI, SO, .500/.500/1.250Stanley Consuegra, OF: 1-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, .333/.600/.333Despite putti

