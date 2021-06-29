New York Mets
Tylor Megill strikes out 8 | 06/29/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 36m
Tylor Megill strikes out eight while giving up three earned run on five hits over five innings against the Braves
LEADING OFF: Ohtani, Schwarber staging own home run derby | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 11m
A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:ATTA BABEAngels two-way star Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.58 ERA) is expected to become the second player and first since Babe Ruth to start on the m
Francisco Lindor's RBI single | 06/29/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 19m
Francisco Lindor singles on a line drive to center field and Jose Peraza scores to give the Mets a 4-3 lead in the top of the 7th inning
Video Story: Mets, Braves clash in Atlanta
by: N/A — MLB: Braves 46m
Mets @ Braves Jun. 29, 2021
Jacob deGrom will skip MLB All-Star Game under these Mets conditions
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Mets ace deGrom will skip Midsummer Classic if this happens.
Mets call up Thomas Szapucki, designate Jerad Eickhoff for assignment
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Szapucki takes Eickhoff’s place on the roster after Eickhoff struggled mightily last night.
Game Chatter: Tylor Megill vs Charlie Morton (6/29/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
To celebrate, SABR offers 50 Topps has announced that Fernando Tatis Jr. will be the first card in their 2021 set.
Mets call up top prospect Thomas Szapucki - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
Left-handed pitcher Thomas Szapucki is the latest callup for a team playing 18 consecutive games with no off days. The Mets promoted Szapucki from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday ahead of their three-game series in Atlanta.
NY Mets: NL East standings lead dependent on lineup improving
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 3h
As the Mets hope to stay atop the NL East standings, they are desperate for their offense to show up.
