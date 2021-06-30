Quantcast
New York Mets

ESPN
Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

by: Mike Sheets ESPN 57m

Prepare your fantasy baseball lineups confidently with our daily preview, including pitcher projections, hitter matchup ratings and more.

Elite Sports NY
Mets prospects Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty in All-Star Futures Game

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 43s

Mets prospects Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty in All-Star Futures Game first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

WFAN
Mets rave about Tylor Megill's poise

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 4m

Mets manager Luis Rojas and catcher James McCann rave about rookie pitcher Tylor Megill’s poise after another strong outing: ‘That kid has pure ice through his veins.’

Mack's Mets
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets @ Clearwater Threshers - 6/30/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 10m

  The St. Lucie Mets on the road to play the Clearwater Threshers.  It's the first game of t...

Mets 360
Wednesday catch-all thread (6/30/21)

by: Other Mets 360 15m

Please use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish. Corey Oswalts name has been mentioned several times here recently in the comments section.

Mets Merized
OTD in 2000: Piazza Homer Caps Thrilling Comeback Against Braves

by: Brian Wright Mets Merized Online 41m

The greatest comeback in Mets history? Game 6, 1986 World Series -- obviously. The largest deficit ever overcome by a Mets team? That would be September 2, 1972 in Houston -- making up eight runs

The Apple

If Not Us, Who? If Not Now, When?

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 48m

Was inspired by my kid's moving-up ceremony last week. Enjoy...

Mets Daddy

Michael Conforto Can’t Hit For Power

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

Top seven. One on. Two out. A.J. Minter leaves an 88.9 MPH cutter in the heart of the plate. Michael Conforto takes a big swing, connects, and . . . . Ronald Acuña catches it short of the right fie…

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Howie Rose @HowieRose 4m
    As we said on the air, he missed a bunch of pitches for Megill early, but Beck missed the 2-2 pitch to Pillar that should have been strike three. Game changer. Pillar walked, and McCann, the next batter, homered to tie the game. Poor job for both sides.
    Sports Guy Ry Guy
    @UmpScorecards @HowieRose I know you were intrigued about how accurate the umpire was last night. What are your thoughts?
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 4m
    Shohei Ohtani's wRC+ ranks 3rd in MLB and his ERA ranks 18th among all pitchers with 50+ IP. How long would he have to keep up this level of production before you consider him the best player of all time?
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 4m
    In other news Florida weather is on one again like always this time of year. Curious how many Low A southeast and FCL games get canceled upcoming.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mets Farm Report @MetsFarmReport 9m
    Brandon Drury hitting to all fields with power. 💥 @SyracuseMets | #LGSM
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 9m
    So many people on here buried McCann after 100 plate appearances (oddly enough often the same people defending Lindor who was off to an even worse start)
    One Shining Mets ⭐️
    Over the past month, James McCann: .268/.315/.476. That’ll play from the catcher position.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 24m
    Johneshwy Fargas has been sent on a rehab assignment to the Florida Complex League #Mets. They play today at noon. Fargas has been on the IL since May 26 with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
