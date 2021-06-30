New York Mets
Wednesday catch-all thread (6/30/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 17m
Please use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish. Corey Oswalts name has been mentioned several times here recently in the comments section.
deGrom or Gibson? There's no comparison
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 23s
Because of the brilliant way Jacob deGrom has pitched this season, when deGrom has been healthy enough to pitch, there has been a lot of talk about Bob Gibson. As deGrom prepares for his next start on Thursday against the Braves, his ERA is 0.69...
Mets prospects Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty in All-Star Futures Game
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 3m
Mets prospects Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty in All-Star Futures Game first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Mets rave about Tylor Megill's poise
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 6m
Mets manager Luis Rojas and catcher James McCann rave about rookie pitcher Tylor Megill’s poise after another strong outing: ‘That kid has pure ice through his veins.’
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets @ Clearwater Threshers - 6/30/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 12m
The St. Lucie Mets on the road to play the Clearwater Threshers. It's the first game of t...
OTD in 2000: Piazza Homer Caps Thrilling Comeback Against Braves
by: Brian Wright — Mets Merized Online 43m
The greatest comeback in Mets history? Game 6, 1986 World Series -- obviously. The largest deficit ever overcome by a Mets team? That would be September 2, 1972 in Houston -- making up eight runs
If Not Us, Who? If Not Now, When?
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 50m
Was inspired by my kid's moving-up ceremony last week. Enjoy...
Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday
by: Mike Sheets — ESPN 59m
Prepare your fantasy baseball lineups confidently with our daily preview, including pitcher projections, hitter matchup ratings and more.
As we said on the air, he missed a bunch of pitches for Megill early, but Beck missed the 2-2 pitch to Pillar that should have been strike three. Game changer. Pillar walked, and McCann, the next batter, homered to tie the game. Poor job for both sides.@UmpScorecards @HowieRose I know you were intrigued about how accurate the umpire was last night. What are your thoughts?TV / Radio Personality
Shohei Ohtani's wRC+ ranks 3rd in MLB and his ERA ranks 18th among all pitchers with 50+ IP. How long would he have to keep up this level of production before you consider him the best player of all time?Blogger / Podcaster
In other news Florida weather is on one again like always this time of year. Curious how many Low A southeast and FCL games get canceled upcoming.Beat Writer / Columnist
Brandon Drury hitting to all fields with power. 💥 @SyracuseMets | #LGSMMinors
So many people on here buried McCann after 100 plate appearances (oddly enough often the same people defending Lindor who was off to an even worse start)Over the past month, James McCann: .268/.315/.476. That’ll play from the catcher position.Blogger / Podcaster
Johneshwy Fargas has been sent on a rehab assignment to the Florida Complex League #Mets. They play today at noon. Fargas has been on the IL since May 26 with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder.Beat Writer / Columnist
