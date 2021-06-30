New York Mets
Mets at Braves – Wednesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY
The Mets look to extend their lead on Atlanta in the division after starting the series with a win.
James McCann's big HR, Tylor Megill's elite arsenal, Edwin Diaz attacking hitters
SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets
On SportsNite, Anthony Recker discusses how big James McCann's game-tying home run against the Braves was for the morale within the Mets clubhouse. He also e...
Àlvarez, Baty Named To Futures Game Roster
Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online
As announced on MLB Network, two Mets will travel to Denver to represent the team in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Infielder Brett Baty and catcher Francisco Àlvarez were named to the
The Cosmos Is Ruled by Whimsy and Chance
Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing
James McCann sure has some strange at-bats. On Tuesday night, ahead on McCann 1-2, Morton threw another cutter. This one was low in the strike zone but had too much plate.
Jacob deGrom caught on camera wrestling on field in Mets fans' nightmare
Jared Greenspan — New York Post
The scene, though good-natured, is bound to make Mets fans wince.
Brett Baty, Francisco Álvarez to represent the Mets at the 2021 Futures Game
Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue
The duo of top prospects have lit Brooklyn on fire in 2021, and have been justly rewarded with a trip to Denver for the Futures Game on July 11th.
Brett Baty on Futures Game, more | 06/30/2021 | New York Mets
@Mets — MLB: Film Room
Mets prospect Brett Baty joins MLB Central to talk about being selected for the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and more
WFAN's Boomer Esiason, Craig Carton say goodbye to retiring exec Mark Chernoff (PHOTOS) - nj.com
Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com
WFAN hired Spike Eskin from WIP in Philadelphia to replace retiring program director Mark Chernoff.
Tweets
-
#Mets minor league RHP Eric Orze has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton. He was a fifth-round pick in 2020. In 20 innings out of the High-A Brooklyn bullpen, Orze had 26 strikeouts to just 6 walks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NBCSportsBet: The Braves and Mets are averaging less than 3 runs per game through their last 10 matchups. @saraperlman expects pitching to take the spotlight in this NL East clash. 🍎: https://t.co/EtBDFHh6Ht 🔊: https://t.co/c0VY80SnFx 📺: https://t.co/lIhG1A1G41 https://t.co/RVd4f4aWVxBlog / Website
-
These are great. #LGMUpdate your wallpaper with some walk-off vibes. https://t.co/nCwsDgr7tbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wait, Messi made $168.5M per year ???Lionel Messi’s 4 year, $674M contract with Barcelona officially expires today, fueling speculation that his 20 year run with the club could be coming to an end. While negotiations have been in motion, Messi will technically be able to negotiate elsewhere starting tomorrow.Minors
-
Update your wallpaper with some walk-off vibes.Official Team Account
-
How old will he have to be before he takes an MLS contract?Lionel Messi’s 4 year, $674M contract with Barcelona officially expires today, fueling speculation that his 20 year run with the club could be coming to an end. While negotiations have been in motion, Messi will technically be able to negotiate elsewhere starting tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
