New York Mets

Film Room
David Peterson exits in the 4th | 06/30/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Mets starting pitcher David Peterson leaves after one pitch in the bottom of the 4th inning with right side soreness

New York Post
Mets’ Edwin Diaz putting together All-Star résumé

by: Ryan Dunleavy New York Post 53m

Mets closer Edwin Diaz converted his eighth straight save on Tuesday, his 17th in 18 opportunities overall. Looks like an All-Star résumé.

Amazin' Avenue
Dellin Betances out for the season

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Shoulder surgery will put the veteran relief pitcher on the shelf for the rest of 2021.

Mack's Mets
St. Lucie Mets wallop Threshers 13-4 in rain-shorted game

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  Gaddis, Saunders launch three-run homers CLEARWATER, Fla. (June 30, 2021) – The St. Lucie Mets blew out the Clearwater Threshers 13-4 on ...

MLB Trade Rumors
Dellin Betances To Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 1h

Dellin Betances' 2021 season will end after a single inning, as Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters (including The Athletic's &hellip;

Newsday
Mets' Dellin Betances will have season-ending shoulder surgery | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 2h

ATLANTA – Mets reliever Dellin Betances will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after feeling discomfort during his rehab assignment, Luis Rojas announced – potentially putting in jeopardy a caree

MLB
Video Story: Mets-Braves battle again

by: N/A MLB: Braves 2h

Mets @ Braves Jun. 30, 2021

Sportsnaut
New York Mets’ Dellin Betances to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 3h

New York Mets right-hander Dellin Betances will undergo surgery on his pitching shoulder and miss the rest of the season.

    GENY Mets Report @genymets 3m
    Final: #Braves 20, #Mets 2. Embarrassing…
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 3m
    NYM 2 ATL 20 Final Mercy. New York's largest loss of the season trims its NL East lead over second-place Washington to two -- its smallest margin since May 26. The Mets are 41-35.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Ed Leyro @Studi_Metsimus 3m
    The Mets still haven’t posted a winning month of June since 2012. Here are the Mets' records since 2012 in games played in June: 2012: 15-13 2013: 11-15 2014: 11-17 2015: 12-15 2016: 12-15 2017: 14-14 2018: 5-21 2019: 10-18 2020: 0-0 2021: 15-15
    Blogger / Podcaster
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    Well, Jacob deGrom pitches tomorrow.
    TV / Radio Network
    David Waldstein @DavidWaldstein 4m
    Just for the record, it’s not so easy to find enough space to build a stadium IN NEW YORK CITY.
    ⭐ Beppe ⭐
    In completely unrelated business metrics news, Columbus is about to play in its second soccer specific stadium. https://t.co/8WOkfV5uHu
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 4m
    The game is over. The Mets lost 20-2. Jacob deGrom starts tomorrow. That's really all I've got for ya.
    TV / Radio Personality
