David Peterson exits in the 4th | 06/30/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Mets starting pitcher David Peterson leaves after one pitch in the bottom of the 4th inning with right side soreness
Mets’ Edwin Diaz putting together All-Star résumé
by: Ryan Dunleavy — New York Post 53m
Mets closer Edwin Diaz converted his eighth straight save on Tuesday, his 17th in 18 opportunities overall. Looks like an All-Star résumé.
Dellin Betances out for the season
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Shoulder surgery will put the veteran relief pitcher on the shelf for the rest of 2021.
St. Lucie Mets wallop Threshers 13-4 in rain-shorted game
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Gaddis, Saunders launch three-run homers CLEARWATER, Fla. (June 30, 2021) – The St. Lucie Mets blew out the Clearwater Threshers 13-4 on ...
Dellin Betances To Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Dellin Betances' 2021 season will end after a single inning, as Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters (including The Athletic's …
Mets' Dellin Betances will have season-ending shoulder surgery | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 2h
ATLANTA – Mets reliever Dellin Betances will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after feeling discomfort during his rehab assignment, Luis Rojas announced – potentially putting in jeopardy a caree
Video Story: Mets-Braves battle again
by: N/A — MLB: Braves 2h
Mets @ Braves Jun. 30, 2021
New York Mets’ Dellin Betances to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 3h
New York Mets right-hander Dellin Betances will undergo surgery on his pitching shoulder and miss the rest of the season.
