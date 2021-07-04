Quantcast
New York Mets

Daily News
Yankees' Gerrit Cole's slide since MLB 'sticky stuff' crackdown continues - New York Daily News

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 18m

Sunday, in front of the biggest crowd since 2019, Gerrit Cole could not get out of the fourth inning.

New York Post
Part of Marcus Stroman’s shaky Mets return still felt ‘amazing’

by: Ryan Dunleavy New York Post 5m

Less is more for Marcus Stroman — and the shorthanded Mets still need the most they can get out of him.

WFAN
Pete Alonso on Mets' late Game 1 rally: 'That was fun'

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 17m

Pete Alonso kicked off the Mets’ six-run rally in the seventh inning of Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader with a solo homer, and afterwards, he said the energy in the dugout was “incredible” and “fun.”

Film Room
Mets vs. Yankees Highlights | 07/04/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 36m

Pete Alonso crushed a game-tying homer and José Peraza launched a go-ahead two-run double to propel the Mets to a 10-5 comeback win

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Yankees, Game Two, 7/4/21

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 47m

The Mets look to complete a rare Subway Sweep and drop the Yankees below .500 in the second game of a doubleheader in The Bronx.

CBS New York
The Chapman Follies Continue: Alonso Homer In 7th Opens Floodgates As Mets Stun Yankees

by: New York Yankees News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 55m

Alonso opened the fifth by dropping his barrel on Chapman's 1-2 slider near the bottom of the zone and lofting it into the visitor's bullpen to tie it at 5.

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Game 2: Mets @ Yankees - 7/4/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 58m

    The Mets are in the Bronx to play the Yankees in a day/night double header.  Tonig...

Newsday
Mets' Jacob deGrom named to All-Star Game, but he may not even travel to Denver | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

The best pitcher in the world won’t play in the All-Star Game, and he probably won’t even go. Jacob deGrom was named an All-Star on Sunday, the Mets’ only representative, after posting a majors-best 0

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 2m
    An on-brand Bronx home run.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 2m
    The 3B coach touched the runner, Mets should protest the play - “assisting the runner.” Mets need me as bench coach.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 3m
    Corey Oswalt tried to beat Gio Urshela upstairs with an 0-2 fastball. He lost. It's 3-0 Yankees.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 3m
    Yankees get to Corey Oswalt in the second inning with three straight hits, the latter being a three-run homer to right from Gio Urshela. Mets trail 3-0.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 3m
    Well, Gio Urshela just hit a 3 run homer. Corey Oswalt threw a below average fastball up in the zone, and Urshela dunked it over that right field porch. Not a great outcome for the #Mets.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 3m
    Gio Urshela just took Corey Oswalt deep for a three-run shot in the second. Hopefully the Mets’ offense saved some runs for this one. 3-0, Yankees
    Beat Writer / Columnist
