Mets activate Jonathan Villar, option Albert Almora to AAA
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 18m
In between games of Sunday’s doubleheader, the Mets activated Jonathan Villar and optioned Albert Almora to Triple-A, a decision manager Luis Rojas admitted was a “tough one.”
Part of Marcus Stroman’s shaky Mets return still felt ‘amazing’
by: Ryan Dunleavy — New York Post 6m
Less is more for Marcus Stroman — and the shorthanded Mets still need the most they can get out of him.
Pete Alonso on Mets' late Game 1 rally: 'That was fun'
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 18m
Pete Alonso kicked off the Mets’ six-run rally in the seventh inning of Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader with a solo homer, and afterwards, he said the energy in the dugout was “incredible” and “fun.”
Yankees' Gerrit Cole's slide since MLB 'sticky stuff' crackdown continues - New York Daily News
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 19m
Sunday, in front of the biggest crowd since 2019, Gerrit Cole could not get out of the fourth inning.
Mets vs. Yankees Highlights | 07/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 37m
Pete Alonso crushed a game-tying homer and José Peraza launched a go-ahead two-run double to propel the Mets to a 10-5 comeback win
Open thread: Mets vs. Yankees, Game Two, 7/4/21
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m
The Mets look to complete a rare Subway Sweep and drop the Yankees below .500 in the second game of a doubleheader in The Bronx.
The Chapman Follies Continue: Alonso Homer In 7th Opens Floodgates As Mets Stun Yankees
by: New York Yankees News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 56m
Alonso opened the fifth by dropping his barrel on Chapman's 1-2 slider near the bottom of the zone and lofting it into the visitor's bullpen to tie it at 5.
Gameday: Game 2: Mets @ Yankees - 7/4/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets are in the Bronx to play the Yankees in a day/night double header. Tonig...
Mets' Jacob deGrom named to All-Star Game, but he may not even travel to Denver | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
The best pitcher in the world won’t play in the All-Star Game, and he probably won’t even go. Jacob deGrom was named an All-Star on Sunday, the Mets’ only representative, after posting a majors-best 0
