New York Mets

Mets 360
Game Chatter: Brett Anderson vs Jacob deGrom (7/6/21)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

New York Post
Five pressing questions facing the Mets in second half

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 17m

Here are five questions that follow the Mets into the second half of their season.

The Mets Police
You idiots bought this Mets cap?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Sold out?????

Daily News
Mets manager Luis Rojas is 'pleased' with his team's play - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

The Mets completed the first half of their 2021 season with flying colors. The club has been in first place for 75 days this season, the longest stretch for any team in 2021.

Newsday
Francisco Lindor leads Mets in sacrifice bunts, but Rojas prefers he swings away | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

Amid a bad half-season in his debut year with the Mets, Francisco Lindor is among the major-league leaders in at least one category: sacrifice bunts. Lindor has five already. Entering play Tuesday, th

Elite Sports NY
Mets place RHP Corey Oswalt on 10-day IL, recall RHP Robert Stock

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 2h

The New York Mets have made a few changes to the current outlook of their pitching staff amid yet another injury.

MLB: Mets.com
Like father, like son: Wendells ready for Draft

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

NEW YORK -- Much like his father, Wyatt Wendell is the proud owner of a necklace made from genuine animal parts, including bear claws, turkey spurs, elk teeth, deer antlers and other such paraphernalia -- “pretty much all the same stuff that I had,”...

Reflections On Baseball
Yankees Safe In The Puget Sound Where There’s Time For Reflection

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

The Yankees West Coast swing can not have come at a better time. Out of harms way from the New York media, it's time to retreat and regroup.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Karl Ravech @karlravechespn 22s
    Mets game is cancelled.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    NY Mets Die Hards @NYMDieHards 1m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets DID say that all fans in attendance tonight will receive a free ticket plus food voucher to a future game. So that offer would seem to stand one way or the other.
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 2m
    Deesha
    Ummm Mets owe it to their fans to give them accurate information. Citi Field PA announced they're trying to get the game in tonight, right as Steve Cohen tweeted the game is postponed. Get it together.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 2m
    Ummm Mets owe it to their fans to give them accurate information. Citi Field PA announced they're trying to get the game in tonight, right as Steve Cohen tweeted the game is postponed. Get it together.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 3m
    Mets IF prospect Jose Peroza is 2 for 4 so far tonight with 2 RBIs for St. Lucie Mets. Still having a solid season. I do like his glove too.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 3m
    Citi Field declared buy another beer szn
    Matt H
    @TimothyRRyder They just said on the tron they’re hopeful to play. I’m so confused
    Beat Writer / Columnist
