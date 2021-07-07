New York Mets
New York Mets: Jacob deGrom makes wise choice to skip All-Star Game
by: Steven Kubitza — Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h
Jacob deGrom was on the mound Wednesday afternoon for the New York Mets and did the unthinkable. He allowed two earned runs. That raises deGrom's ERA to 1....
Homers Lead Mets to 6-2 Win Over Mighty Mussels
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 28s
Dyer, Fargas and Suozzi go deep for St. Lucie PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (July 7, 2021) – The St. Lucie Mets played a game of long ball in beat...
Milwaukee Brewers shut out New York Mets 5-0 to split doubleheader
New York-There is an adage in baseball that it’s hard to sweep doubleheaders. The New York Mets (45-38) have gotten used to that mantra, having won the first game of their last four doublehea…
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 22m
NEW YORK -- Earlier this week, Mets general manager Zack Scott referred to New York’s recent stretch as “treading water,” which seems as apt a metaphor as any. After splitting a doubleheader with the Brewers on Wednesday, the Mets found themselves...
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 42m
The Mets settled for a split in Wednesday's doubleheader at Citi Field, losing 5-0 to the Brewers in Game 2.
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 43m
The New York Mets lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
by: Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online 43m
The Mets (45-38) fell 5-0 to the Brewers (52-36) in the final contest of a three-game series on Wednesday evening at Citi Field.New York's bats fell quiet in game two of the doubleheader, as t
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 58m
The Mets’ offense was completely absent in Game 2 of the doubleheader.
Jacob deGrom doesn’t have to go to the All-Star Game to promote the game of baseball. Fortunately for #Mets, he does it every time on the mound - and that needs to happen as much as possible for them. https://t.co/B1RCyvVoFUBeat Writer / Columnist
I felt like whenever guys are sitting there looking for 100, you throw a fastball in there at 95, and it’s almost like another pitch" Jacob deGrom just found yet another way to beat you (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/AMXhHDdXIfTV / Radio Network
Always a sad night when deGrom day is over and you realize you have to wait 5 days to see him pitch againBlogger / Podcaster
