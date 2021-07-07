Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets Merized
Big Hit Eludes Mets As They Lose To Brewers, 5-0

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 43m

The Mets (45-38) fell 5-0 to the Brewers (52-36) in the final contest of a three-game series on Wednesday evening at Citi Field.New York's bats fell quiet in game two of the doubleheader, as t

Mack's Mets
Homers Lead Mets to 6-2 Win Over Mighty Mussels

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 41s

Dyer, Fargas and Suozzi go deep for St. Lucie   PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (July 7, 2021) –  The St. Lucie Mets played a game of long ball in beat...

Metstradamus
Milwaukee Brewers shut out New York Mets 5-0 to split doubleheader

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 17m

New York-There is an adage in baseball that it’s hard to sweep doubleheaders. The New York Mets (45-38) have gotten used to that mantra, having won the first game of their last four doublehea…

MLB: Mets.com
Mets shut out by Crew in G2 after G1 walk-off

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 22m

NEW YORK -- Earlier this week, Mets general manager Zack Scott referred to New York’s recent stretch as “treading water,” which seems as apt a metaphor as any. After splitting a doubleheader with the Brewers on Wednesday, the Mets found themselves...

New York Post
Mets settle for split after getting blanked in nightcap

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 43m

The Mets settled for a split in Wednesday's doubleheader at Citi Field, losing 5-0 to the Brewers in Game 2.

nj.com
Mets blanked by Brewers as teams split doubleheader - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 43m

The New York Mets lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Brewers 5, Mets 0 — Short Stock

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 58m

The Mets’ offense was completely absent in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Jacob deGrom makes wise choice to skip All-Star Game

by: Steven Kubitza Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h

Jacob deGrom was on the mound Wednesday afternoon for the New York Mets and did the unthinkable. He allowed two earned runs. That raises deGrom's ERA to 1....

