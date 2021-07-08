New York Mets
All-Star Soto hits 3-run homer, Nationals rout Padres 15-5 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- All-Star Juan Soto warmed up for the Home Run Derby by hitting a three-run shot in the first inning and the Washington Nationals pounded Chris Paddack and the San Diego Padres 15-5 Wednesday
Walk-off hit latest sign of Jeff McNeil’s Mets resurgence
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 3h
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil, who played in his 17th game Wednesday since returning from the injured list after missing a month with a hamstring strain, is beginning to hit again.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Thursday 7/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...
Luis Rojas on Stock, 5-0 loss | 07/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses the adjustments Robert Stock made in his start and the team's lack of offense in a 5-0 loss
Syracuse Mets split doubleheader at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre | WSYR
by: (AP) — LOCALSYR 4h
MOOSIC, P.A. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split their Wednesday doubleheader after game two was called because of rain in the bottom of the sixth i…
HR Derby Challenge: Compete to win $100K
by: N/A — MLB: Nationals 4h
Aguilar's 3-run HR in 9th sends Marlins past Dodgers 9-6 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
(AP) -- Jesús Aguilar hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 Wednesday night.Aguilar drove the sinker from Dodgers reliever
Syracuse Mets split doubleheader at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | undefined — Syracuse 5h
Anthony Banda pitched three scoreless innings to lead Syracuse to the win in rain-shortened game two.
Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso Home Run Derby foes set https://t.co/PiDmH6Qa0IBlogger / Podcaster
This 1991 NYT Mets headline goes out from me to @david_j_roth.Beat Writer / Columnist
Tatis Jr. Ohtani ScherzerWho are your top-3 favorite players NOT on your favorite baseball team? My personal favorites: 1.) Tim Anderson 2.) Shohei Ohtani 3.) Matt OlsonBlogger / Podcaster
I have the #Yankees going 97-65 and the #Mets 90-72, although in my defense, I underwent emergency root canal surgery earlier today.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @pladinosaur: Lol the Mets just beat Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes meanwhile fans are upset that they didn’t win a game with their 12th-string starting pitcher on the mound.Blogger / Podcaster
