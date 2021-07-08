Quantcast
New York Mets

Newsday
All-Star Soto hits 3-run homer, Nationals rout Padres 15-5 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- All-Star Juan Soto warmed up for the Home Run Derby by hitting a three-run shot in the first inning and the Washington Nationals pounded Chris Paddack and the San Diego Padres 15-5 Wednesday

New York Post
Walk-off hit latest sign of Jeff McNeil’s Mets resurgence

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 3h

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil, who played in his 17th game Wednesday since returning from the injured list after missing a month with a hamstring strain, is beginning to hit again.

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Thursday 7/8/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 4h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Stock, 5-0 loss | 07/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses the adjustments Robert Stock made in his start and the team's lack of offense in a 5-0 loss

LOCALSYR
Syracuse Mets split doubleheader at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre | WSYR

by: (AP) LOCALSYR 4h

MOOSIC, P.A. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split their Wednesday doubleheader after game two was called because of rain in the bottom of the sixth i…

MLB
HR Derby Challenge: Compete to win $100K

by: N/A MLB: Nationals 4h

The Official Site of Major League Baseball

Newsday
Aguilar's 3-run HR in 9th sends Marlins past Dodgers 9-6 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4h

(AP) -- Jesús Aguilar hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 Wednesday night.Aguilar drove the sinker from Dodgers reliever

Syracuse
Syracuse Mets split doubleheader at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 5h

Anthony Banda pitched three scoreless innings to lead Syracuse to the win in rain-shortened game two.

