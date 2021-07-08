Quantcast
New York Mets

Rising Apple

NY Mets need to find a Donn Clendenon, not a Yoenis Cespedes

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

What was the biggest trade deadline acquisition in New York Mets history? I profiled what I believe to be the 15 greatest. The best debate to make is who t...

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Mauricio Hits Ninth Homer

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2m

Syracuse Mets (16-39) The Syracuse Mets split a Doubleheader against the Railriders. Game one: Syracuse lost game one 3-2, as they collect only 3 hits. However two of the three went out of the park as Brandon Drury and Chance Sisco went yard....

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/8/21: SECichiro

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

Mack's Mets
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 7/8/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  Good Morning.  Mets split two with Brewers, Syracuse also get a split.  Binghamton wins, St. Lucie wins, and B...

Mets Maniacs
Mets Take Brew Crew Series

by: N/A Mets Maniacs 2h

Did you miss us? We missed you. In our latest episode, we cover the Brewers series, touch on the magic of Jose Peraza, late inning Mets heroics, Francisco Lindor's team approach, and much more. We also talk how strategy differs in 7 inning double...

nj.com
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez ‘just chilling’ as Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy blissful summer - nj.com

by: James Kratch | jkratch@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

A-Rod is A-OK being single, as Alex Rodriguez clearly does not think he is competing with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Newsday
All-Star Soto hits 3-run homer, Nationals rout Padres 15-5 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 5h

(AP) -- All-Star Juan Soto warmed up for the Home Run Derby by hitting a three-run shot in the first inning and the Washington Nationals pounded Chris Paddack and the San Diego Padres 15-5 Wednesday

New York Post
Walk-off hit latest sign of Jeff McNeil’s Mets resurgence

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 6h

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil, who played in his 17th game Wednesday since returning from the injured list after missing a month with a hamstring strain, is beginning to hit again.

