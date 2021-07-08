should continuously be noted that Miguel Castro’s spin averages are as clean as clean since enforcement of grip substances have gone into effect his last four outings (per Statcast) the changeup is a low-spin pitch, it’s out of the equation. sinker and slider are pristine

Anthony DiComo The league is OPS'ing 1.081 off Miguel Castro over the past month. His ERA in those games is 8.31. (It had been 2.52 before that.)