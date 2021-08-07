New York Mets
Lunch Time Links 7/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy ...
How Jeff McNeil Could Be This Decade’s Ichiro Suzuki
by: Nihar Maskara — Mets Merized Online 23m
NOTE: All stats and graphs are from before McNeil returned from the ILHere is the batting average leaderboard for all qualified MLB players in the 21st century (min. 1000 PAs):Barry Bond
Pete Alonso to face Salvador Perez in 2021 Home Run Derby
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 33m
The brackets are out for the 2021 Home Run Derby, and Pete Alonso’s road to a repeat begins with KC’s Salvador Perez, and Shohei Ohtani looms in the semifinals.
As Night Follows Day
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 43m
Weve been down this two-lane highway that runs out of regulation road too soon too many times to count efficiently of late. Ten wins and no losses would be more preferable.
Looking at the records of teams when the Mets actually played them
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 44m
Press release: Mets support military familes on July 9, 2021
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 45m
FLUSHING, N.Y., July 8, 2021 – The New York Mets will show their support to military families and RememberEveryoneDeployed.org (R.E.D.) on Friday, July 9 when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:10pm. R.E.D. is an organization that raises...
Mets conclude pre-All Star Game schedule with four against Pirates
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The first-place Mets will look to close out the first half on a high note.
Pirates at Mets – Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 1h
The Mets finish the first half with a four-game set against Pittsburgh.
MLB rumors: 5 pitchers Mets should chase before trade deadline - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The Mets need pitching help to hold onto the NL East lead. Here are some potential targets.
Tweets
-
Brandon Drury on a rope! ☄️ @SyracuseMets | #LGSMMinors
-
RT @RyanDivish: The anniversary of GM Jerry Dipoto getting his multi-year contract extension was on Tuesday. Three years later, he finds himself in a back in a similar place before that extension. https://t.co/Qd1mQ8drJ1 via @seattletimesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
@SubwayToShea I’m listening to you on the train right now and I’m having to hold myself back from standing up and shouting YES THIS DUDE GETS IT. Cause people gonna look at me weird. (That was for the comments about the offense and Lindor.)Blogger / Podcaster
-
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: no blind optimism here. we’ve seen this movie before with Scooter https://t.co/IBJUrgqAEZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NJTags13: The #Mets are supposed to open a 4-game series vs. the Pirates tonight at 7:10 & I’m supposed to be pinch-hitting for @JustinCToscano, all supposedly at Citi Field. The weather in NJ is pretty gnarly right now, so I’ll only be consulting trusted sources for the forecast… https://t.co/WqmgsHgG7EBeat Writer / Columnist
